TABLE-U.S. Jan producer prices fall 0.8 pct
February 18, 2015

TABLE-U.S. Jan producer prices fall 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Jan Dec Nov Jan‘15/14 Final demand -0.8 -0.2 -0.2 unch Exfood/energy -0.1 0.3 0.1 1.6 Exfood/energy/trade -0.3 0.1 0.1 0.9 Final demand goods -2.1 -1.1 -0.7 -3.7

Foods -1.1 -0.1 unch 2.5

Energy -10.3 -6.2 -3.8 -22.2

Exfood/energy -0.2 0.1 unch 0.6 Final demand services -0.2 0.3 0.2 2.0

Trade 0.5 0.5 0.2 4.4

Transportation/warehousing -0.8 -0.2 -0.3 0.6

Extrade,transportation/warehousing -0.4 0.1 0.3 0.8 Final demand construction 0.4 unch unch 1.9 Personal consumption -0.9 -0.2 -0.2 0.4

Goods -2.9 -1.6 -1.1 -4.4

Services -0.1 0.3 0.2 2.1

Exfood/energy unch 0.3 0.1 N/A

Exfood/energy/trade -0.2 0.2 0.1 N/A Finished goods -2.1 -1.1 -0.8 -3.1

Exfood/energy 0.2 0.3 0.1 1.5

Private capital equipment 0.1 0.2 unch 0.9 Intermediate demand

Processed goods -2.8 -1.6 -1.0 -5.5

Exfood/energy -1.3 -0.6 -0.5 -1.4

Unprocessed goods -9.4 -4.6 -1.4 -18.4

Exfood/energy(Y) -0.7 -0.4 -1.7 -7.7

Services -0.2 0.1 0.2 1.3

Construction -0.5 unch 0.4 2.0 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natural gas -4.2 2.6 -2.3 -2.7

Gasoline -24.0 -13.5 -8.1 -44.4

Heating oil -19.6 -10.6 -5.8 -46.0

Pharmaceutical preparations 1.0 0.5 1.1 7.3

Passenger cars 0.3 0.1 0.1 1.0

Light trucks -0.7 0.4 -0.3 -0.1

Cigarettes(1) unch 2.5 0.2 4.8

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jan. PPI, final demand -0.4 pct

U.S. Jan. PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct

U.S. Jan. year-over-year PPI, final demand +0.3 pct

U.S. Jan. year-over-year core PPI, final demand +2.0 pct

NOTES:

On Feb. 13 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to its U.S. Producer Price Index, resulting in changes to previously published data.

U.S. December producer prices for final demand were revised to down 0.2 percent from a previously reported 0.3 percent decline. The December core PPI remained at up 0.3 percent.

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

1 Not seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
