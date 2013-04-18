TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rises in latest week

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/13/13 352,000 361,250 N/A N/A

04/06/13 348,000-R 358,500-R 3,068,000 2.4

03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000-R 2.4

03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4

03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,070,000 2.4

03/09/13 334,000 347,000 3,077,000 2.4

03/02/13 340,000 350,500 3,058,000 2.4

02/23/13 348,000 355,750 3,105,000 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 6 from 346,000

Four-Week Average: April 6 from 358,000

Continued Claims: March 30 from 3,079,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 15 states and territories reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York 20,120

North Carolina 4,403

Ohio 3,029

Michigan 2,894

Texas 2,445

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 6, the latest period for which data are available:

California -12,893

Kentucky -1,318

Pennsylvania -1,299

Indiana -1,066

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 350,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.075 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 354,973 APRIL 13 WEEK FROM 356,242 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,175,060 APRIL 6 WEEK FROM 3,292,169 PRIOR WEEK