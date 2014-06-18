FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widens to $111.16 bln
June 18, 2014

TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widens to $111.16 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs: Q1‘14 Q4‘13 Q1‘13

Balance on the current account -111.16 -87.32 -105.49

Exports of goods and services

and income receipts (credits) 803.26 814.01 780.88

Exports of goods and services 573.99 581.69 562.41

Primary income receipts 198.20 200.45 190.18

Secondary income (current

transfer) receipts 31.08 31.88 28.29

Imports of goods and services

and income payments (debits) 914.42 901.33 886.37

Imports of goods and services 700.80 694.14 683.36

Primary income payments 151.50 145.81 144.19

Secondary income (current

transfer) payments 62.12 61.38 58.81

NOTE:

“With this release, ... the statistics are revised to reflect newly available and revised source data, changes in estimation methods, and changes in definitions and classifications. The first quarter of 1999 is the earliest period that is revised,” the department said.

