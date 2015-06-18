FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widened to $113.3 bln
#Market News
June 18, 2015

TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widened to $113.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs: Q1‘15 Q4‘14 Q1‘14

Balance on the current account -113.34 -103.14 -96.44

Exports of goods and services

and income receipts (credits) 794.14 827.36 813.15

Export of goods and services 564.26 588.94 577.13

Primary income receipts 196.56 206.55 202.24

Secondary income (current

transfer) receipts 33.33 31.87 33.79

Imports of goods and services

and income payments (debits) 907.49 930.50 909.60

Imports of goods and services 694.52 717.26 702.55

Primary income payments 145.81 146.53 143.94

Secondary income (current

transfer) payments 67.16 66.71 63.11

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q1 current account deficit $117.0 bln

