TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widened to $113.3 bln

June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.
In Billions of Dlrs: Q1‘15 Q4‘14 Q1‘14
Balance on the current account -113.34 -103.14 -96.44
Exports of goods and services
and income receipts (credits) 794.14 827.36 813.15
Export of goods and services 564.26 588.94 577.13
Primary income receipts 196.56 206.55 202.24
Secondary income (current
transfer) receipts 33.33 31.87 33.79
Imports of goods and services
and income payments (debits) 907.49 930.50 909.60
Imports of goods and services 694.52 717.26 702.55
Primary income payments 145.81 146.53 143.94
Secondary income (current
transfer) payments 67.16 66.71 63.11
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Q1 current account deficit $117.0 bln