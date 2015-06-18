FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
June 18, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/13/15 267,000 276,750 N/A N/A

06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,222,000 1.7

05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000-R 1.7

05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000 1.6

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7

05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000 1.6

05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000 1.7

04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: May 30 from 2,265,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.200 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 258,119 JUNE 13 WEEK FROM 275,619 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,053,584 JUNE 6 WEEK FROM 2,096,985 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
