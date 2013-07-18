TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/13/13 334,000 346,000 N/A N/A
07/06/13 358,000-R 351,250-R 3,114,000 2.4
06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,023,000-R 2.3
06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3
06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3
06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3
06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3
05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3
Initial Claims: July 6 from 360,000
Four-Week Average: July 6 from 351,750
Continued Claims: June 29 from 2,977,000
The department said 15 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Michigan 17,700
New York 15,163
Pennsylvania 4,831
Kentucky 4,386
Ohio 3,771
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New Jersey -4,370
California -4,265
Texas -3,133
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.959 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 408,710 JULY 13 WEEK FROM 383,360 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,144,838 JULY 6 WEEK FROM 2,811,026 PRIOR WEEK