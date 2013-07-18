TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/13/13 334,000 346,000 N/A N/A

07/06/13 358,000-R 351,250-R 3,114,000 2.4

06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,023,000-R 2.3

06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3

06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3

06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3

05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: July 6 from 360,000

Four-Week Average: July 6 from 351,750

Continued Claims: June 29 from 2,977,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 15 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Michigan 17,700

New York 15,163

Pennsylvania 4,831

Kentucky 4,386

Ohio 3,771

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New Jersey -4,370

California -4,265

Texas -3,133

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.959 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 408,710 JULY 13 WEEK FROM 383,360 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,144,838 JULY 6 WEEK FROM 2,811,026 PRIOR WEEK