FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/13/14 280,000 299,500 N/A N/A

09/06/14 316,000-R 304,250-R 2,429,000 1.8

08/30/14 304,000 303,250 2,492,000-R 1.9

08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000 1.9

08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000 1.9

08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000 1.9

08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000 1.9

07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000 1.9

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 6 from 315,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 6 from 304,000

Continued Claims: Aug. 30 from 2,487,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 305,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.470 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 241,074 SEPT 13 WEEK FROM 234,716 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,164,511 SEPT 6 WEEK FROM 2,212,738 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.