TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/13/14 280,000 299,500 N/A N/A
09/06/14 316,000-R 304,250-R 2,429,000 1.8
08/30/14 304,000 303,250 2,492,000-R 1.9
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000 1.9
08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000 1.9
08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000 1.9
08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000 1.9
07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000 1.9
Initial Claims: Sept. 6 from 315,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 6 from 304,000
Continued Claims: Aug. 30 from 2,487,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 305,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.470 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 241,074 SEPT 13 WEEK FROM 234,716 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,164,511 SEPT 6 WEEK FROM 2,212,738 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available