TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/14/13 379,000 343,500 N/A N/A
12/07/13 369,000-R 330,250-R 2,884,000 2.2
11/30/13 305,000-R 324,000-R 2,790,000-R 2.1
11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000-R 2.1
11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000 2.1
11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000 2.2
11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000 2.2
10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000 2.2
Initial Claims: Dec. 7 from 368,000; Nov. 30 from 300,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 7 from 328,750; Nov. 30 from 322,750
Continued Claims: Nov. 30 from 2,791,000; Nov. 23 from 2,751,000
The department said 28 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 7, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 21,876
New York 14,322
Pennsylvania 14,004
Georgia 11,582
Texas 9,761
South Carolina 5,311
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 7, the latest period for which data are available:
Ohio -1,095
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 334,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.780 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 414,002 DEC 14 WEEK FROM 462,198 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,878,730 DEC 7 WEEK FROM 2,959,841 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available