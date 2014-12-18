FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/13/14 289,000 298,750 N/A N/A

12/06/14 295,000-R 299,500-R 2,373,000 1.8

11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000-R 1.9

11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000 1.8

11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000 1.8

11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000 1.8

11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000 1.8

10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 6 from 294,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 6 from 299,250

Continued Claims: Nov. 29 from 2,514,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.435 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 326,930 DEC 13 WEEK FROM 388,771 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,349,128 DEC 6 WEEK FROM 2,515,262 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
