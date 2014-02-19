FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Jan producer prices rise 0.2 pct
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan producer prices rise 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Jan Dec Jan‘14/13 Final demand 0.2 0.1 1.2 Exfood/energy 0.2 unch 1.3 Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.3 N/A Final demand goods 0.4 0.4 0.9

Foods 1.0 -0.4 -0.7

Energy 0.3 1.5 1.0

Exfood/energy 0.4 0.3 1.3 Final demand services 0.1 -0.1 1.3

Trade 0.1 -0.8 0.5

Transportation/warehousing -1.1 1.2 0.6 Final demand construction 0.6 unch 3.1 Personal consumption 0.3 unch 1.5

Goods 0.7 0.4 1.6

Services unch -0.1 1.3 Finished goods 0.6 0.4 1.5

Exfood/energy 0.5 0.3 1.7 Intermediate demand/processed goods 0.6 0.5 0.3

Exfood/energy 0.3 0.2 0.4 Intermediate demand/unprocessed goods 0.9 2.3 -0.9

exfood/energy 1.4 0.6 -3.4 Services for intermediate demand unch 0.1 0.9 Construction for intermediate demand 0.1 -0.1 1.6

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has transitioned from a State of Processing (SOP) to a Final Demand-Intermediate Demand (FD-ID) system for determining producer prices effective with the January 2014 Producer Price Index release. Unlike the SOP system, where indexes were composed only of goods prices, the FD-ID system includes services and construction prices.

Under the new system, the PPI finished goods category is equivalent to the PPI finished goods category under the prior methodology. Intermediate demand, processed goods is equivalent to intermediate materials under the old methodology, while Intermediate demand, unprocessed goods is equivalent to crude materials under the old system.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
