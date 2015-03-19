FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Q4 current account deficit widens to $113.5 bln
March 19, 2015

TABLE-US Q4 current account deficit widens to $113.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs: Q4‘14 Q3‘14 Q4‘13

Balance on the current account -113.45 -98.92 -87.32

Exports of goods and services

and income receipts (credits) 820.88 831.30 814.01

Export of goods and services 590.51 591.63 581.69

Primary income receipts 203.03 211.68 200.45

Secondary income (current

transfer) receipts 27.34 27.98 31.88

Imports of goods and services

and income payments (debits) 934.33 930.21 901.33

Imports of goods and services 717.53 715.57 694.14

Primary income payments 152.41 151.84 145.81

Secondary income (current

transfer) payments 64.39 62.81 61.38

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q4 current account deficit $103.2 bln

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
