FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims edge up in latest week
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims edge up in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/14/15 291,000 304,750 N/A N/A

03/07/15 290,000-R 302,500-R 2,417,000 1.8

02/28/15 325,000 306,000 2,428,000-R 1.8

02/21/15 313,000 294,500 2,423,000 1.8

02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000 1.8

02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000 1.8

01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000 1.8

01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,406,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 7 from 289,000

Four-Week Average: March 7 from 302,250

Continued Claims: Feb. 28 from 2,418,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 292,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.410 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 259,671 MARCH 14 WEEK FROM 277,925 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,724,216 MARCH 7 WEEK FROM 2,804,575 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.