TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/14/14 312,000 311,750 N/A N/A

06/07/14 318,000-R 315,500-R 2,561,000 1.9

05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000-R 2.0

05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0

05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0

05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000 2.0

05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000 2.0

04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 7 from 317,000

Four-Week Average: June 7 from 315,250

Continued Claims: May 31 from 2,614,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 314,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.600 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 300,193 JUNE 14 WEEK FROM 313,371 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,389,634 JUNE 7 WEEK FROM 2,424,134 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

