TABLE-U.S. July CPI rises 0.1 pct

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
July June July14/13
All Items 0.1 0.3 2.0
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 1.9
Energy -0.3 1.6 2.6
Food and Beverages 0.3 unch 2.4
Food 0.4 0.1 2.5
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.250 238.343
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
July June July14/13
Housing 0.2 0.1 2.7
Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.9
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.3
Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 2.7
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.2 -0.3 4.5
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 0.2 -1.3
Apparel 0.2 0.5 0.3
Transportation -0.3 1.0 0.9
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 -0.4 -0.1
New Vehicles 0.3 -0.3 0.2
Gasoline -0.3 3.3 0.8
Medical Care 0.2 0.1 2.6
Prescription drugs 0.5 1.0 4.2
Recreation-V -0.1 0.1 0.4
Education/Communication-V unch 0.2 1.6
Tobacco -0.3 1.0 2.6
Commodities 0.1 0.5 0.9
Services 0.1 0.1 2.7
Airline Fares -5.9 0.4 -0.2
CPI-W 0.1 0.3 0.2
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: July June Prev July14/13
unch unch unch 0.3
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July CPI +0.1 pct
U.S. July CPI year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. July CPI unadjusted index level 238.33
U.S. July Real Earnings +0.1 pct
N/A-not available