TABLE-U.S. July CPI rises 0.1 pct
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July CPI rises 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

July June July14/13

All Items 0.1 0.3 2.0

Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 1.9

Energy -0.3 1.6 2.6

Food and Beverages 0.3 unch 2.4

Food 0.4 0.1 2.5

CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.250 238.343

X-Data unadjusted.

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

July June July14/13

Housing 0.2 0.1 2.7

Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.9

Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.3

Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 2.7

Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.2 -0.3 4.5

Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 0.2 -1.3

Apparel 0.2 0.5 0.3

Transportation -0.3 1.0 0.9

New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 -0.4 -0.1

New Vehicles 0.3 -0.3 0.2

Gasoline -0.3 3.3 0.8

Medical Care 0.2 0.1 2.6

Prescription drugs 0.5 1.0 4.2

Recreation-V -0.1 0.1 0.4

Education/Communication-V unch 0.2 1.6

Tobacco -0.3 1.0 2.6

Commodities 0.1 0.5 0.9

Services 0.1 0.1 2.7

Airline Fares -5.9 0.4 -0.2

CPI-W 0.1 0.3 0.2

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: July June Prev July14/13

unch unch unch 0.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July CPI +0.1 pct

U.S. July CPI year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. July CPI unadjusted index level 238.33

U.S. July Real Earnings +0.1 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
