FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. July CPI rises 0.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July CPI rises 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

July June May July15/14 All Items 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.2 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.8 Energy 0.1 1.7 4.3 -14.8 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.3 UNCH 1.6 Food 0.2 0.3 UNCH 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.654 238.638 237.805 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

July June May July15/14 Housing 0.2 0.2 UNCH 2.0 Shelter 0.4 0.3 0.2 3.1 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.4 0.3 3.6 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.4 0.3 3.0 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.6 0.2 -0.7 -2.9 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.4 Apparel 0.3 -0.1 -0.5 -1.6 Transportation UNCH 1.0 2.7 -6.6 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 New Vehicles -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.7 Gasoline 0.9 3.4 10.4 -22.3 Medical Care 0.1 -0.2 0.2 2.5 Prescription drugs 0.1 0.3 0.4 4.4 Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 0.1 0.4 Education/Communication-V UNCH 0.2 -0.1 0.1 Tobacco UNCH 0.8 0.4 3.5 Commodities 0.1 0.4 0.9 -3.0 Services 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.2 Airline Fares -5.6 2.0 5.7 -5.6 CPI-W 0.1 0.3 0.5 -0.3

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: July June Prev July15/14

0.4 -0.4 -0.3 2.2

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. July CPI year-over-year +0.2 pct

U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. July CPI unadjusted index level 238.70

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.