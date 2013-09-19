TABLE-US Q2 current account gap narrows to $98.89 bln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q2‘13 Q1‘13 (Prev) Q2‘13

Q2‘12 Current Account -98.89 -104.90 -106.15 -110.51 Goods Balance -175.65 -179.46 -179.14 -186.49 Services Balance 57.87 56.82 55.48 51.19 Invest.Income Bal. 53.09 50.88 51.98 57.46 Total Exports 756.45 749.49 751.96 746.80 Goods Exports 394.75 390.71 390.97 391.87 Services Exports 169.21 167.18 168.04 161.84

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q2‘13 Q1‘13 (Prev) Q2‘12 Total Imports -821.16 -821.25 -823.64 -824.64 Goods Imports -570.40 -570.16 -570.11 -578.36 Services Imports -111.34 -110.35 -112.56 -110.65 Govt. Transfers -34.19 -33.14 -34.46 -32.67 U.S.Assets Abroad -109.65 -229.07 -218.76 192.06 Foreign-Held Assets 179.26 265.54 295.54 -176.47 Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q2 current account deficit $97.0 bln