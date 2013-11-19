FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q3 employment costs rise 0.4 pct
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q3 employment costs rise 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Sep13 Jun13 Prev Sep13 Jun13 Prev Sep12 Total Compensation 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.7 0.4 0.4 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.4 State/Local Govt 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 Goods-Producing 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.7 Service-Producing 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.8 1.8 1.8 2.0 Private Industry 0.4 0.6 0.6 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Employment Cost Index Sep13 Jun13 Prev

(2005=100) 119.5 119.0 119.0

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Sep13 Sep12 Wages and Salaries 1.8 1.8

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q3 employment cost index +0.5 pct

NOTE: The Q3 report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 31, was delayed due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

