TABLE-U.S. Oct housing starts fall 2.8 pct
November 19, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct housing starts fall 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Oct Sep Aug Oct14/13 Starts -2.8 7.8 -12.3 7.8 Permits 4.8 2.8 -5.1 1.2 RATES Oct Sep Aug Oct 2013 Starts 1,009 1,038 963 936 Permits 1,080 1,031 1,003 1,067 STARTS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2013 Single 696 668 641 603 Multiple 313 370 322 333 PERMITS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2013 Single 640 631 627 625 Multiple 440 400 376 442 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -16.4 97 Northeast -21.5 95 Midwest -18.5 145 Midwest -11.4 156 South 10.1 546 South 8.8 542 West -10.9 221 West 21.6 287 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Oct Sep Aug Oct‘13 Starts 84 96 86 78 Permits 95 91 87 93 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Oct Sep Oct‘13 Total Units 881 966 815

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. housing starts: 1,025,000 units

U.S. Oct. building permits: 1,040,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.

