TABLE-U.S. Jan producer prices rose 0.2 pct
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Jan producer prices rose 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

JAN Dec JAN13/12 Nov Finished Goods 0.2 -0.3 1.4 -0.4 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.1 1.8 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.7 -0.8 3.0 1.3 Energy Goods -0.4 -0.6 -1.0 -3.3 Finished Goods Index(X) 194.7 193.6 N/A Residential NatGas(W) -0.5 0.7 unch 1.7 Gasoline -2.1 -1.8 -2.5 -7.2 Heating Oil -0.5 -2.2 -6.0 -3.2 Tobacco Products(X) unch 2.0 4.2 unch Passenger Cars -0.8 0.2 unch 0.6 Capital Equipment 0.1 unch 1.0 0.2 Pharmaceutical Preps 2.5 0.2 6.3 0.2 Intermediate Goods unch 0.1 0.4 -0.9 Less Food, Energy 0.3 0.3 0.7 -0.1 Manufact Materials 0.2 0.2 -0.4 -0.3 Construction Materials 0.5 0.2 2.7 0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods -0.3 unch -2.1 -3.6 Crude Goods 0.8 1.4 1.5 0.4 Less Food, Energy(Y) -0.3 1.4 -3.7 1.3 Food/Feedstuffs -0.4 0.4 8.5 0.7 Nonfood Materials 1.5 2.1 -2.5 0.1 Energy Materials(Z) 2.3 2.6 -1.4 -0.3 Petroleum(X) 8.1 1.3 -6.5 -6.6 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jan producer prices +0.4 pct

U.S. Jan year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct

U.S. Jan producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Jan year-over-year core producer prices +1.6 pct

NOTES:

On Feb. 15, the department issued recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2008-2012 to its Producer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period to previously published data. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
