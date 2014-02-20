FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/15/14 336,000 338,500 N/A N/A

02/08/14 339,000 336,750 2,981,000 2.3

02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,944,000-R 2.2-R

01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000-R 2.3

01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000 2.3

01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000 2.3

01/04/14 330,000 349,000 3,022,000 2.3

12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Feb. 1 from 2,953,000; Jan. 25 from 2,971,000

Insured unemployment rate: Feb. 1 from 2.3 percent

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.970 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 323,151 FEB 15 WEEK FROM 358,159 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,440,333 FEB 8 WEEK FROM 3,452,759 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

