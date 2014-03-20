FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week
March 20, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/15/14 320,000 327,000 N/A N/A

03/08/14 315,000 330,500 2,889,000 2.2

03/01/14 324,000 336,750 2,848,000-R 2.2

02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000 2.2

02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000 2.3

02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3

02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2

01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: March 1 from 2,855,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.868 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 285,316 MARCH 15 WEEK FROM 302,311 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,247,226 MARCH 8 WEEK FROM 3,277,983 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

