TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/22/13 346,000 345,750 N/A N/A

06/15/13 355,000-R 348,500-R 2,965,000 2.3

06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000-R 2.3

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3

05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3

05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000 2.3

05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000 2.3

05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 15 from 354,000

Four-Week Average: June 15 from 348,250

Continued Claims: June 8 from 2,951,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 15, the latest period for which data are available:

California 15,341

Pennsylvania 4,882

Florida 4,850

Michigan 1,114

Maryland 1,065

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 15, the latest period for which data are available:

Illinois -3,401

New York -2,090

Georgia -1,893

Missouri -1,591

Tennessee -1,542

Oregon -1,488

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 334,978 JUNE 22 WEEK FROM 336,567 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,787,079 JUNE 15 WEEK FROM 2,779,608 PRIOR WEEK