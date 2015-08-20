TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/15/15 277,000 271,500 N/A N/A
08/08/15 273,000-R 266,000-R 2,254,000 1.7
08/01/15 269,000 268,000 2,278,000-R 1.7
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,258,000 1.7
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,270,000 1.7
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000 1.6
07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000 1.6
06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000 1.7
Initial Claims: Aug. 8 from 274,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 8 from 266,250
Continued Claims: Aug. 1 from 2,273,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 272,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.265 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 229,674 AUG 15 WEEK FROM 239,326 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,159,088 AUG 8 WEEK FROM 2,209,977 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available