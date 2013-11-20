TABLE-U.S. Oct CPI falls 0.1 pct

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Oct Sept Aug July June Oct13/12 All Items -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.5 1.0 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.7 Energy -1.7 0.8 -0.3 0.2 3.4 -4.8 Food and Beverages 0.1 UNCH 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.3 Food 0.1 UNCH 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.3 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.546 234.149 233.877 233.596 233.504 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Oct Sept Aug July June Oct13/12 Housing 0.1 0.3 0.1 UNCH 0.2 2.1 Shelter 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 2.8 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 2.3 Housing Fuels/Utilities UNCH 0.7 -0.4 -0.6 0.1 3.2 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 UNCH -0.1 -0.4 0.2 -0.9 Apparel -0.5 -0.5 0.1 0.6 0.9 -0.2 Transportation -0.7 0.4 -0.2 0.5 1.9 -2.4 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 UNCH 1.0 New Vehicles -0.1 0.2 UNCH 0.1 0.3 1.0 Gasoline -2.9 0.8 -0.1 1.0 6.3 -10.1 Medical Care UNCH 0.3 0.6 0.2 0.4 2.3 Prescription drugs 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.5 Recreation-V 0.1 -0.1 UNCH UNCH -0.1 0.4 Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.1 1.6 Tobacco 0.1 0.1 0.4 1.4 0.1 3.4 Commodities -0.4 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.0 -1.1 Services 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.4 Airline Fares 3.6 0.5 -3.1 -1.3 -1.7 2.5 CPI-W -0.1 0.2 0.1 1 0.6 0.7 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Oct Sept Prev Oct13/12

0.1 -0.3 -0.1 1.5

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct CPI unchanged

U.S. Oct CPI year-over-year +1.0 pct

U.S. Oct CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Oct CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Oct CPI unadjusted index level 233.61

NOTE: The October data was delayed from Nov. 15 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

NOTES:

N/A-not available