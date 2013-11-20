FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Sept business inventories rise 0.6 pct
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Sept business inventories rise 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13/12 Total Business 0.6 0.4 0.3 3.1 Manufacturers 0.4 0.2 0.2 1.7 Retailers 0.9 0.4 0.3 5.7 Autos/parts 1.9 0.5 0.2 9.7 Wholesalers 0.4 0.8 0.5 2.2 SALES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13/12 Total Business 0.2 0.3 0.3 2.9 Manufacturers 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.5 Retailers UNCH 0.2 0.2 3.4 Autos/parts -1.2 1.0 0.7 6.5 Wholesalers 0.6 0.4 0.6 3.9 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘12 Total Business 1,679.1 1,669.7 1,668.0 1,628.4 Manufacturers 634.0 631.3 631.4 623.4 Retailers 538.8 534.1 533.6 509.5 Autos/parts 173.0 169.7 169.3 157.8 Wholesalers 506.3 504.3 503.0 495.5 SALES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘12 Total Business 1,299.9 1,296.9 1,297.8 1,263.6 Manufacturers 488.9 488.6 489.0 481.5 Retailers 380.5 380.6 380.4 367.9 Autos/parts 80.8 81.8 81.5 75.9 Wholesalers 430.5 427.8 428.4 414.2 Inventory-to- Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.29

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. business inventories +0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The September report was delayed from Nov. 14 due to a partial government shutdown.

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
