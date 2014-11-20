TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/15/14 291,000 287,500 N/A N/A
11/08/14 293,000-R 285,750-R 2,330,000 1.8
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000-R 1.8
10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000 1.8
10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000 1.8
10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000 1.8
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8
09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000 1.8
Initial Claims: Nov. 8 from 290,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 8 from 285,000
Continued Claims: Nov. 1 from 2,392,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.370 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 285,263 NOV 15 WEEK FROM 309,338 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,064,638 NOV 8 WEEK FROM 2,116,640 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available