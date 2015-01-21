TABLE-U.S. Dec housing starts rise 4.4 pct

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Dec Nov Oct Dec 14/13 Starts 4.4 -4.5 6.2 5.3 Permits -1.9 -3.7 5.9 1.0 RATES Dec Nov Oct Dec 2013 Starts 1,089 1,043 1,092 1,034 Permits 1,032 1,052 1,092 1,022 STARTS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2013 Single 728 679 716 675 Multiple 361 364 376 359 PERMITS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2013 Single 667 638 647 617 Multiple 365 414 445 405 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 12.5 126 Northeast -16.8 99 Midwest -13.3 163 Midwest 6.7 160 South 8.8 508 South 9.6 548 West 5.8 292 West -20.5 225 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Dec Nov Oct Dec‘13 Starts 73 78 92 68 Permits 81 71 96 78 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Dec Nov Dec‘13 Total Units 927 872 775

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. housing starts: 1,040,000 units

U.S. Dec. building permits: 1,055,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.