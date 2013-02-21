TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/16/13 362,000 360,750 N/A N/A

02/09/13 342,000-R 352,750-R 3,148,000 2.4

02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000-R 2.4

01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5

01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5

01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000 2.5

12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Feb. 9 from 341,000

Four-Week Average: Feb. 9 from 352,500

Continued Claims: Feb. 2 from 3,114,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 9, the latest period for which data are available:

Kansas 2,344

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 10 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 9, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -4,830

New York -4,401

Oregon -2,211

Pennsylvania -2,020

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 355,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.170 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 346,428 FEB 16 WEEK FROM 361,186 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,648,864 FEB 9 WEEK FROM 3,667,052 PRIOR WEEK