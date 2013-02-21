FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Jan CPI unchanged

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Jan Dec Jan13/12 All Items UNCH UNCH 1.6 Excluding Food/Energy 0.3 0.1 1.9 Energy -1.7 -0.8 -1.0 Food and Beverages UNCH 0.2 1.6 Food UNCH 0.2 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 230.280 229.601 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Jan Dec Jan13/12 Housing 0.2 0.1 1.8 Shelter 0.2 0.1 2.2 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 2.7 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.4 0.3 0.9 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 Apparel 0.8 0.1 2.1 Transportation -0.9 -0.4 0.7 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.2 0.1 0.3 New Vehicles 0.1 0.2 1.7 Gasoline -3.0 -1.9 -1.5 Medical Care 0.1 0.2 3.1 Prescription drugs UNCH -0.5 1.6 Recreation-V 0.3 -0.2 0.6 Education/Communication-V 0.4 0.1 1.6 Tobacco 0.5 0.5 2.0 Commodities -0.3 -0.2 0.5 Services 0.3 0.2 2.3 Airline Fares 1.1 0.8 3.8 CPI-W UNCH UNCH 1.5

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Jan Dec Prev Jan13/12

0.1 0.3 0.6 0.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan CPI +0.1 pct

U.S. Jan CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. Jan CPI unadjusted index level 230.32

NOTES:

N/A-not available

On Feb. 19, the department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2008-2012 to its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five years. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.

