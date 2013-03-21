TABLE-U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/16/13 336,000 339,750 N/A N/A

03/09/13 334,000-r 347,250-r 3,053,000 2.4

03/02/13 342,000 349,250-r 3,048,000-r 2.4

02/23/13 347,000 355,750-r 3,113,000 2.4

02/16/13 366,000 361,750-r 3,091,000 2.4

02/09/13 342,000-r 352,750-r 3,165,000 2.5

02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4

01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 9 from 332,000; Feb 9 from 343,000

Four-Week Average: March 9 from 346,750; March 2 from 349,750; Feb. 23 from 356,000

Continued Claims: March 2 from 3,024,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 9, the latest period for which data are available:

Georgia 1,678

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 9, the latest period for which data are available:

New York 7,248

California 6,189

Illinois 1,172

Kansas 1,098

Alabama 1,083

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 342,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.050 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 299,143 MARCH 16 WEEK FROM 317,526 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,437,345 MARCH 9 WEEK FROM 3,501,920 PRIOR WEEK