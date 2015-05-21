TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/16/15 274,000 266,250 N/A N/A
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,211,000 1.6
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000-R 1.7
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7
04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7
04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000 1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7
Continued Claims: May 2 from 2,229,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 271,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.231 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 242,794 MAY 16 WEEK FROM 242,882 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,078,408 MAY 9 WEEK FROM 2,138,612 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available