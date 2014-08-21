TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/16/14 298,000 300,750 N/A N/A
08/09/14 312,000-R 296,000-R 2,500,000 1.9
08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000-R 1.9
07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000 1.9
07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000 1.9
07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000 1.9
07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000 1.9
06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000 2.0
Initial Claims: Aug. 9 from 311,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 9 from 295,750
Continued Claims: Aug. 2 from 2,544,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.518 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 248,759 AUG 16 WEEK FROM 269,468 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,409,779 AUG 9 WEEK FROM 2,462,156 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available