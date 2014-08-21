FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
August 21, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/16/14 298,000 300,750 N/A N/A

08/09/14 312,000-R 296,000-R 2,500,000 1.9

08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000-R 1.9

07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000 1.9

07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000 1.9

07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000 1.9

07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000 1.9

06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000 2.0

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 9 from 311,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 9 from 295,750

Continued Claims: Aug. 2 from 2,544,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.518 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 248,759 AUG 16 WEEK FROM 269,468 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,409,779 AUG 9 WEEK FROM 2,462,156 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

