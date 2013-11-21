TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/16/13 323,000 338,500 N/A N/A

11/09/13 344,000-R 345,250-R 2,876,000 2.2

11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000-R 2.2

10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000 2.2

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000 2.2

10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2

10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 9 from 339,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 9 from 344,000

Continued Claims: Nov. 2 from 2,874,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 12 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 9, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 4,737

New York 2,853

Pennsylvania 2,711

Michigan 2,271

New Jersey 2,210

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 9, the latest period for which data are available:

Florida -1,055

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.870 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 322,510 NOV 16 WEEK FROM 363,506 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,548,141 NOV 9 WEEK FROM 2,503,713 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available