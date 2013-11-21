TABLE-U.S. Oct producer prices fall 0.2 pct

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

OCT Sept OCT13/12 Aug Finished Goods -0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.3 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.1 1.4 unch Consumer Foods 0.8 -1.0 1.7 0.6 Energy Goods -1.5 0.5 -3.3 0.8 Finished Goods Index(X) 196.9 197.3 N/A Residential NatGas(W) -0.6 1.0 6.8 -1.7 Gasoline -3.8 -0.1 -11.3 2.6 Heating Oil -1.0 6.0 -2.1 -5.7 Tobacco Products(X) unch unch 3.1 unch Passenger Cars 1.7 0.3 1.0 -0.5 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.3 1.0 -0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.3 -1.5 5.1 0.2 Intermediate Goods -0.4 0.1 -0.8 unch Less Food, Energy -0.1 0.1 0.9 0.2 Manufact Materials -0.1 unch -0.4 0.2 Construction Materials unch 0.4 1.9 0.2 Intermed.Energy Goods -1.2 0.3 -4.9 0.6 Crude Goods -0.9 0.5 -0.5 -2.7 Less Food, Energy(Y) -0.5 -1.0 -4.9 -0.4 Food/Feedstuffs 1.2 -0.4 -5.1 -4.2 Nonfood Materials -2.1 1.0 2.5 -1.8 Energy Materials(Z) -2.9 2.0 7.3 -2.7 Petroleum(X) -4.2 3.3 7.5 -1.2

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Oct. producer prices: -0.2 pct

U.S. Oct. year-over-year producer prices: +0.3 pct

U.S. Oct. producer prices ex-food/energy (core): +0.1 pct

U.S. Oct. year-over-year core producer prices: +1.3 pct

NOTE:

The October report was delayed from Nov. 14 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.