TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/17/15 307,000 306,500 N/A N/A
01/10/15 317,000-R 300,000-R 2,443,000 1.8
01/03/15 304,000-R 293,000-R 2,428,000-R 1.8
12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,485,000-R 1.9
12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000 1.8
12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,407,000 1.8
12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000 1.8
11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000 1.9
Initial Claims: Jan. 10 from 316,000; Jan. 3 from 297,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 10 from 298,000; Jan. 3 from 291,250
Continued Claims: Jan. 3 from 2,424,000; Dec. 27 from 2,475,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.410 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 380,934 JAN 17 WEEK FROM 529,464 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,887,741 JAN 10 WEEK FROM 2,989,244 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available