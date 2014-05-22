FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week
May 22, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/17/14 326,000 322,500 N/A N/A

05/10/14 298,000-R 323,500-R 2,653,000 2.0

05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000-R 2.0

04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0

04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1

04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000 2.0

04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000 2.1

03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 10 from 297,000

Four-Week Average: May 10 from 323,250

Continued Claims: May 3 from 2,667,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.660 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 286,590 MAY 17 WEEK FROM 270,952 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,499,378 MAY 10 WEEK FROM 2,559,171 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
