TABLE-U.S. April CPI rises 0.1 pct

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

April March April15/14 All Items 0.1 0.2 -0.2 Excluding Food/Energy 0.3 0.2 1.8 Energy -1.3 1.1 -19.4 Food and Beverages UNCH -0.2 1.9 Food UNCH -0.2 2.0 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 236.599 236.119 X-Data unadjusted.

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

April March April15/14 Housing 0.2 0.1 2.2 Shelter 0.3 0.3 3.0 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.5 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.3 2.8 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.6 -0.9 -1.0 Household Furnishings/Operations 0.5 0.2 UNCH Apparel -0.3 0.5 -0.8 Transportation -0.3 1.1 -9.8 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.2 0.6 0.4 New Vehicles 0.1 0.2 0.8 Gasoline -1.7 3.9 -31.7 Medical Care 0.7 0.3 2.9 Prescription drugs 0.3 0.3 5.6 Recreation-V 0.1 0.1 UNCH Education/Communication-V 0.2 UNCH 0.3 Tobacco UNCH 0.4 2.4 Commodities -0.2 0.4 -4.0 Services 0.3 0.1 2.3 Airline Fares -1.3 -1.7 -7.5 CPI-W 0.1 0.3 -0.7

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Apr Mar Prev Apr15/14

UNCH -0.3 -0.2 2.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April CPI +0.1 pct

U.S. April CPI year-over-year -0.1 pct

U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. April CPI unadjusted index level 236.71

NOTES:

N/A-not available