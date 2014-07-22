TABLE-U.S. June CPI rises 0.3 pct

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

June May June14/13

All Items 0.3 0.4 2.1

Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.3 1.9

Energy 1.6 0.9 3.2

Food and Beverages unch 0.4 2.2

Food 0.1 0.5 2.3

CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.054 237.900

X-Data unadjusted.

Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

June May June14/13

Housing 0.1 0.3 2.6

Shelter 0.2 0.3 2.8

Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.2

Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.6

Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.3 0.9 4.3

Household Furnishings/Operations 0.2 -0.2 -1.5

Apparel 0.5 0.3 0.9

Transportation 1.0 0.6 1.6

New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.4 unch -0.2

New Vehicles -0.3 0.2 unch

Gasoline 3.3 0.7 2.3

Medical Care unch 0.3 unch

Prescription drugs 1.0 0.7 4.1

Recreation-V 0.1 unch 0.5

Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 1.6

Tobacco 1.0 0.2 4.3

Commodities 0.5 0.3 1.0

Services 0.1 0.4 2.8

Airline Fares 0.4 5.8 5.3

CPI-W 0.3 0.3 2.0

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: June May Prev June14/13

unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct

U.S. June CPI year-over-year +2.1 pct

U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 238.42

U.S. June Real Earnings unch

NOTES:

N/A-not available