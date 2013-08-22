TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/17/13 336,000 330,500 N/A N/A

08/10/13 323,000-R 332,750-R 2,999,000 2.3

08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000-R 2.3

07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3

07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3

07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3

07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000 2.4

06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 10 from 320,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 10 from 332,000

Continued Claims: Aug. 3 from 2,969,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 10, the latest period for which data are available.

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 10, the latest period for which data are available. They were:

California -4,105

Ohio -1,554

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.960 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 279,026 AUG 17 WEEK FROM 283,023 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,876,094 AUG 10 WEEK FROM 2,860,007 PRIOR WEEK