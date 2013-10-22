TABLE-U.S. Aug construction spending rises 0.6 pct

Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Aug July Aug‘13/12 Total Spending 0.6 1.4 7.1 Private Spending 0.7 1.9 11.5

Residential 1.2 0.3 18.7

Lodging 1.5 7.4 27.9

Office 1.6 3.9 6.2

Commercial -0.8 2.9 2.8

Transportation 1.7 -2.4 8.9

Manufacturing -0.1 10.7 5.6 Public Spending 0.4 0.1 -1.8

Educational -1.3 0.5 -6.1

Highways/streets 0.1 -1.2 -1.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Aug July Aug‘12 Total Spending 915.1 909.4 854.0 Private Spending 640.5 636.1 574.3

Residential 340.2 336.2 286.6

Lodging 14.4 14.2 11.3

Office 30.2 29.7 28.4

Commercial 45.0 45.4 43.8

Transportation 12.4 12.2 11.4

Manufacturing 47.9 48.0 45.4 Public Spending 274.5 273.4 279.7

Educational 63.8 64.6 67.9

Highways/streets 80.6 80.5 81.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

July June

Total Spending 0.6 unch

Private Spending 0.9 -0.2

Public Spending -0.3 0.3

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. construction spending: +0.4 pct

NOTE: The August data, initially scheduled for release on Oct. 1, was delayed due to a partial federal government shutdown.