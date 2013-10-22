FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Aug construction spending rises 0.6 pct
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 2:03 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug construction spending rises 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Aug July Aug‘13/12 Total Spending 0.6 1.4 7.1 Private Spending 0.7 1.9 11.5

Residential 1.2 0.3 18.7

Lodging 1.5 7.4 27.9

Office 1.6 3.9 6.2

Commercial -0.8 2.9 2.8

Transportation 1.7 -2.4 8.9

Manufacturing -0.1 10.7 5.6 Public Spending 0.4 0.1 -1.8

Educational -1.3 0.5 -6.1

Highways/streets 0.1 -1.2 -1.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Aug July Aug‘12 Total Spending 915.1 909.4 854.0 Private Spending 640.5 636.1 574.3

Residential 340.2 336.2 286.6

Lodging 14.4 14.2 11.3

Office 30.2 29.7 28.4

Commercial 45.0 45.4 43.8

Transportation 12.4 12.2 11.4

Manufacturing 47.9 48.0 45.4 Public Spending 274.5 273.4 279.7

Educational 63.8 64.6 67.9

Highways/streets 80.6 80.5 81.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

July June

Total Spending 0.6 unch

Private Spending 0.9 -0.2

Public Spending -0.3 0.3

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. construction spending: +0.4 pct

NOTE: The August data, initially scheduled for release on Oct. 1, was delayed due to a partial federal government shutdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.