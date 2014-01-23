TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/18/14 326,000 331,500 N/A N/A
01/11/14 325,000 -R 335,250 -R 3,056,000 2.3
01/04/14 330,000 -R 349,000 -R 3,022,000 -R 2.3
12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000 -R 2.2
12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,817,000 2.2
12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000 2.2
12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000 2.2
11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000 2.1
Initial Claims: Jan. 11 from 326,000; Jan. 4 from 328,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 11 from 335,000; Jan. 4 from 348,500
Continued Claims: Jan. 4 from 3,030,000; Dec. 28 from 2,856,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 326,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.930 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 411,678 JAN 18 WEEK FROM 532,698 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,563,268 JAN 11 WEEK FROM 3,628,826 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available