TABLE-U.S. March single-family home sales fall 14.5 pct
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March single-family home sales fall 14.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Mar‘13 Total Units -14.5 384 449 440 470 455 443 By Region: Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Northeast 12.5 27 24 23 36 34 Midwest -21.5 51 65 67 51 49 South -14.4 226 264 255 262 259 West -16.7 80 96 95 121 113

Total sales of new single-family homes fell 13.3 percent from March 2013.

In 1,000s: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Actual Units Sold 36 37 35 34 33 Sales Prices: Mean 334.2 318.9 317.5 330.0 312.9 Median 290.0 260.9 261.8 262.7 260.8 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Total Units -4.5 -3.3 7.6 3.2 -2.5 -1.6 Number of Months: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Supply of Homes 6.0 5.0 5.2 4.8 5.0 1,000 units: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) End-Month Inventory 193 187 189 189 188

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March new home sales 450,000 units

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
