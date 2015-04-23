TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/18/15 295,000 284,500 N/A N/A
04/11/15 294,000 282,750 2,325,000 1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000-R 1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000 1.7
03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8
03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8
02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000 1.8
Continued Claims: April 4 from 2,268,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.300 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 279,097 APRIL 18 WEEK FROM 307,199 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,387,766 APRIL 11 WEEK FROM 2,381,908 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available