TABLE-U.S. March single-family home sales fall 11.4 pct
April 23, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March single-family home sales fall 11.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Mar‘14 Total Units -11.4 481 543 539 514 500 403 By Region: Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Northeast -33.3 20 30 43 17 17 Midwest 5.9 54 51 54 61 62 South -15.8 267 317 316 290 287 West -3.4 140 145 126 146 134

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 19.4 percent from March 2014.

In 1,000s: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Actual Units Sold 45 45 44 39 37 Sales Prices: Mean 343.3 345.5 341.0 352.3 344.1 Median 277.4 281.6 275.5 292.3 289.4 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Total Units 5.6 7.8 3.6 4.4 10.7 6.9 Number of Months: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.3 4.6 4.7 5.0 5.1 1,000 units: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) End-Month Inventory 213 209 210 213 213

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March new home sales 0.513 mln units

