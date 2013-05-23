TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/18/13 340,000 339,500 N/A N/A

05/11/13 363,000-R 340,000-R 2,912,000 2.3

05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000-R 2.3

04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000 2.3

04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3

04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3

04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4

03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 11 from 360,000

Four-Week Average: May 11 from 339,250

Continued Claims: May 4 from 3,009,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 11, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 15,060

North Carolina 1,826

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 11, the latest period for which data are available.

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.000 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 301,056 MAY 18 WEEK FROM 320,823 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,766,163 MAY 11 WEEK FROM 2,890,825 PRIOR WEEK