TABLE-U.S. May single-family home sales rise 2.2 pct
June 23, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May single-family home sales rise 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) May‘14 Total Units 2.2 546 534 517 494 484 457 By Region: Pct May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Northeast 87.5 30 16 17 19 18 Midwest -5.7 66 70 78 57 57 South -4.3 312 326 292 283 276 West 13.1 138 122 130 135 133

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 19.5 percent from May 2014.

In 1,000s: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Actual Units Sold 51 51 49 46 45 Sales Prices: Mean 337.0 333.9 341.5 340.8 343.3 Median 282.8 291.1 297.3 287.9 285.5 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Total Units 8.1 6.8 -9.4 -10.0 4.6 3.3 Number of Months: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.5 4.6 4.8 5.0 5.1 1,000 units: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) End-Month Inventory 206 206 205 205 204

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May new home sales 0.525 mln units

