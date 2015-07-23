TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 N/A N/A
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,207,000 1.6
07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000-R 1.6
06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000 1.7
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000 1.7
06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7
06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7
05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000 1.7
Continued Claims: July 4 from 2,215,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.225 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 262,981 JULY 18 WEEK FROM 344,363 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,244,838 JULY 11 WEEK FROM 2,233,931 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available