TABLE-U.S. Sept import prices rise 0.2 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept13/12 ALL IMPORTS 0.2 0.2 unch -1.0 Petroleum 0.8 1.9 0.8 -0.4 Nonpetroleum unch -0.2 -0.2 -1.0 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.8 Industrial Supplies 0.6 0.7 unch -1.9 Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.1 -1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 -1.2 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 unch -0.1 unch

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept13/12 ALL EXPORTS 0.3 -0.5 -0.5 -1.6 Agricultural 0.7 -4.2 -4.3 -6.3 Non-Agricultural 0.3 unch -0.1 -0.9 Food, Feed, Drink 0.7 -4.3 -4.3 -7.3 Industrial Supplies 0.7 0.2 0.1 -2.8 Capital Goods 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.9 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.5 -0.6 -1.8

The department reported Sept price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.4 for imports and 132.4 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. import prices +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept. export prices unchanged

NOTE: The report for September, previously scheduled for release on Oct. 10, was delayed due to the partial government shutdown.