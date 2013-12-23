FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Nov personal income rises 0.2 pct
#Market News
December 23, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Nov personal income rises 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Nov Oct Sept Personal Income 0.2 -0.1 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.1 0.4 Disposable Income 0.1 -0.2 0.5 Personal Consumption 0.5 0.4 0.3 Durables 1.9 1.0 -1.2 Nondurables -0.4 0.4 1.1 Services 0.6 0.3 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 4.2 4.5 5.1

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Nov Oct Sept Personal Consumption 0.5 0.4 0.2 Durables 2.2 1.2 -1.2 Nondurables unch 0.8 1.1 Services 0.4 0.1 0.1 Disposable Income 0.1 -0.2 0.4

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Nov Oct Sept PCE Price Index unch unch 0.1 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Nov Oct Sept PCE Price Index 0.9 0.7 0.9 Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.1 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.8 0.7 0.8 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

Nov Oct Sept Personal Income 14,310 14,280 14,292 Wages/Salaries 7,232 7,205 7,195 Disposable Income 12,625 12,609 12,635

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Nov Oct Sept Manufacturing 759 754 753 Service Industries 4,821 4,803 4,794 Government 1,198 1,197 1,197 Proprietors’ Income 1,359 1,364 1,302 Farm 114 126 148 Nonfarm 1,245 1,238 1,234 Personal Consumption 11,683 11,620 11,576 Durables 1,307 1,282 1,269 Nondurables 2,657 2,667 2,656 Services 7,719 7,671 7,651

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Nov Oct Sept Personal Consumption 10,868 10,812 10,768 Durables 1,392 1,361 1,345 Nondurables 2,381 2,381 2,362 Services 7,116 7,086 7,076 Disposable Income 11,745 11,732 11,753

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. personal income +0.5 pct

U.S. Nov. personal spending +0.5 pct

U.S. Nov. core pce price index +0.1 pct

NOTES:

The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June report released on Aug. 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
