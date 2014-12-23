TABLE-U.S. Nov durable goods orders fall 0.7 pct

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept New Orders -0.7 0.3 -0.7 Ex-Transportation -0.4 -1.0 0.3 Ex-Defense -0.1 -0.6 -1.0 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -0.8 0.5 -1.4 Primary Metals -1.4 -1.8 2.5 Gen. Machinery 0.9 -2.0 -3.0 Computers/Electronics -1.8 0.1 -2.0 Computer/related -0.6 -3.3 -1.9 Communications 0.5 8.5 -17.3 Electrical/appliances unch -4.0 3.4 Transp. Equip. -1.2 3.3 -3.1 Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 0.6 -0.2 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 0.6 0.8 -16.0 Defense aircraft/ parts -7.8 43.5 -3.2 Capital goods -0.4 1.0 -3.7 NonDefense cap goods 0.5 -0.1 -4.8 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft unch -1.9 -1.1 Defense cap goods -8.1 10.0 7.9 PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total unfilled orders 0.4 0.5 0.4 Total inventories 0.4 0.4 0.5 Total shipments -0.4 -0.1 0.3 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.2 -0.9 0.7 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 242.275 243.930 243.200 Ex-Transportation 166.775 167.491 169.238 Ex-Defense 230.335 230.507 232.009 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 178.008 179.418 178.494 Primary Metals 27.745 28.152 28.681 Gen. Machinery 36.674 36.332 37.086 Computers/Electronics 22.042 22.452 22.425 Computer/related 2.033 2.045 2.115 Communications 3.821 3.802 3.503 Electrical/appliances 10.836 10.833 11.285 Transp. Equip. 75.500 76.439 73.962 Motor vehicles/parts 47.875 47.791 47.504 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 15.494 15.405 15.282 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.876 5.290 3.686 Capital goods 92.357 92.760 91.875 NonDefense cap goods 82.844 82.409 82.464 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 70.942 70.974 72.335 Defense cap goods 9.513 10.351 9.411 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total unfilled orders 1178.925 1174.540 1169.273 Total inventories 408.241 406.555 404.750 Total shipments 245.282 246.209 246.379 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 70.377 70.263 70.913

FORECASTS:

U.S. Nov. durable goods orders +2.9 pct

U.S. Nov. durables ex-transportation +1.0 pct

U.S. Nov. durables ex-defense +1.0 pct

U.S. Nov. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +1.5 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.